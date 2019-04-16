Construction recently began on a 390,000-square-foot distribution center expected to open during the fourth quarter of this year along Interstate 5 at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.
The tenant's name is being withheld by Tejon Ranch Co., which is developing the site in partnership with Majestic Realty Co., based in City of Industry. All Tejon Ranch has said about the unnamed tenant is that it's relocating its western U.S. distribution operations from the Los Angeles area.
The project is the latest in a series of Kern County distribution centers announced within the past year. They include a 2.6 million-square-foot Amazon is building next to Meadows Field Airport and a warehouse L’Oreal USA expects to occupy in the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.
