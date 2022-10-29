Consortium looks to apply for $800M in federal support for carbon management

Kern's vaunted future as a carbon management capital may hinge on a cooperative effort coming together locally to compete against other parts of the country for a share of $3.5 billion approved under last year's federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
A consortium of oil companies and other organizations is being finalized to prepare a bid for $800 million or more to help make the county home to one of four U.S. hubs that by no later than 2029 would pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere — "direct air capture," or DAC — to begin to slow global warming.
Many advantages exist locally, such as geology, workforce, expertise, infrastructure and a declining oil industry — but not to the exclusion of vocal skeptics representing minority communities whose concerns will have to be addressed as part of the application.
Rough estimates are that thousands of good-paying jobs may hang in the balance, a sizable chunk of what local leaders see as the county's future energy workforce. Part of the federal government's idea, explicitly, is to replace oilfield positions seen as diminishing under government climate policies.
Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the Bay Area, partner to Cal State Bakersfield and the Kern Community College District and now a member of the consortium, see DAC — a form of carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS — as an opportunity for California to make strong progress toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2045. For the county, they say, it's also a chance to create safe, quality jobs.
LLNL Director Kimberly Budil said any project arising from a federal grant award could be just the start. Additional companies will be attracted to Kern if the workforce is available locally, along with other local assets, she added.
"It will become self-reinforcing over time," she said, adding to efforts to make the local economy more diverse.
But a challenge that will have to be overcome first, evident during a pair of energy-related conferences last week in Bakersfield, is opposition by local environmental justice advocates concerned primarily about safety risks from potential CO2 leaks. None other than Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, called for setting aside CCS in favor of greater focus on producing clean energy.
CCS proponents saw hope, though, noting Huerta expressed an important misperception about California's plan for the technology: She criticized the use of captured CO2 for the purposes of oil production, which is now barred by state law despite industry efforts to allow it.
People involved in the consortium talk of doing more to reach out to local communities to educate them about the technology and the value of taking action. In a sense, proponents have no choice.
According to material released by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory, applications for four hub grants to be awarded through 2026 will need to incorporate "environmental justice, community engagement and consent-based siting, and equity and workforce development."
The DOE also insists that its financial support lead to quality jobs with strong labor standards and opportunities for apprenticeships.
People involved say about 30 different organizations are expected to sign on as supporters of the consortium, if not active partners, in a collaboration expected to be announced soon.
Two local economic development initiatives working to support a successful transition to more jobs in clean energy, the B3K Prosperity collaboration and a related group led by KCCD, have expressed support for the effort and optimism it will lead to creation of quality employment.
A central figure in the effort is Long Beach-based California Resources Corp., a leading oil producer in Kern that is probably the furthest along of several local companies pursuing CCS. CRC's fully owned subsidiary Carbon TerraVault has already filed for two permits for permanently injecting CO2 at its Elk Hills property in western Kern.
President and CEO Mark A. "Mac" McFarland said local CCS proponents need to sit down and have a discussion with environmental justice communities about what carbon management means and how it fits within the community."
"I think understanding EJ's concerns and working to alleviate those" will be important, McFarland said, "but we're working on a common problem, so there should be an ability to find common ground."
The way Budil at LLNL sees it, the United States' capacity for producing clean, renewable energy is limited by infrastructure and environmental factors. That means fighting climate change will require taking carbon out of the environment — and "you have to put it somewhere."
Safety concerns can be addressed, she said, by building energy controls and safety systems that will involve securing the transport of CO2 to processing and injection sites.
Groups involved with the consortium are keeping quiet for now about details such as what different partners are involved. But there's no shortage of organizations expressing support for the effort.
CSUB, KCCD and B3K issued statements applauding the effort as a potential employment generator that deserves wide support, assuming the community can come into alignment.
Chevron Corp., for its part, is watching to see what role it may play in the effort as it evaluates a variety of CCS opportunities in the area, "some of which may include DOE funding and some of which may not."
"We’ve discussed this application with the organizers and look forward to seeing its progress, and to pursuing other potential lower carbon solutions in San Joaquin Valley and California,” Chevron said in a statement.