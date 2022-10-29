 Skip to main content
Consortium looks to apply for $800M in federal support for carbon management

Panelists at last week's California Economic Pre-Summit Institute in downtown Bakersfield discuss direct air capture and other opportunities in the field of carbon capture and sequestration. From left, panelists Alexei Vyssotski, Chevron Corp.'s general manager of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage; Mark A. "Mac" McFarland, president and CEO of California Resources Corp.; Curt Hildebrand, senior vice president of commercial affairs for Hydrostor; and moderator Jeffrey Clary, senior director of climate policy at the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

 Photo courtesy KCCD

Kern's vaunted future as a carbon management capital may hinge on a cooperative effort coming together locally to compete against other parts of the country for a share of $3.5 billion approved under last year's federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

A consortium of oil companies and other organizations is being finalized to prepare a bid for $800 million or more to help make the county home to one of four U.S. hubs that by no later than 2029 would pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere — "direct air capture," or DAC — to begin to slow global warming.

