Consortium forms to lead local bid for federal carbon hub

A subsidiary of Kern County oil producer California Resources Corp., Carbon TerraVault Holdings LLC, announced Tuesday it has assembled a consortium to pursue federal money set aside for building regional hubs for removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere and burying it underground indefinitely.

A locally led consortium of businesses, academia and scientists has come together to apply for hundreds of millions of federal dollars to build a network of regional hubs for gathering carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere and burying it to help slow climate change.

A subsidiary of Kern oil producer California Resources Corp., called Carbon TerraVault Holdings LLC, announced the consortium's creation Tuesday. Kern Community College District and its California Renewable Energy Laboratory announced they will be lead partners on the project.

