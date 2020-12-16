A pair of locally active conservation groups is trying again after suing unsuccessfully 2½ years ago to stop a Bakersfield oil producer's proposal to drill a well and install a pipeline in the Carrizo Plain National Monument.
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles by the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity and Santa Barbara-based Los Padres ForestWatch alleges federal officials and the Bureau of Land Management were wrong to green-light E&B Natural Resource Management Corp.'s project west of Taft in southeastern San Luis Obispo County.
“More wells and pipelines will send this precious landscape — and our planet — in the wrong direction,” ForestWatch Executive Director Jeff Kuyper said in a news release.
The same two groups sued in April 2018 shortly after the BLM approved the project initially. After that, the agency performed a new review that concluded the proposal posed no undue health or safety concerns, has no significant impacts to the environment and is consistent with management directives for the national monument. The BLM then reapproved the project in May.
In their new lawsuit, the CBD and ForestWatch say the well pad where E&B proposes to drill was approved for closure in 2016 but that before well-abandonment and restoration work began the BLM switched course and allowed the company to move forward with its project.
The suit alleges the agency's most recent review "ignored or otherwise glossed over" the project's impacts on sensitive plants and animals, and that it failed to address how the work would contribute to climate change and how it would alter the monument's appearance. It further contends the project is inconsistent with the monument's formal management plan.
The proposed oil well would be the first drilled at the 240,000-acre monument since the area's 2001 proclamation by former President Bill Clinton. The project is located on a lease grandfathered into the monument's creation.
The BLM said it was unable to comment Wednesday.
A representative of E&B, which is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said work has not begun on the project, in part because business has been slow during the pandemic. He noted the oil well proposed for the project would be located on an existing drilling pad in the well-established Russell Ranch Oil Field.
The company said by email Wednesday it has been “fully supportive of the agency’s review process which was on-going for over 8 years.”