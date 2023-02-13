Connecting highways 99 and 58 via the Centennial Corridor a detailed strategy

You're driving west on Highway 58, trying to get to Valley Plaza. You exit to Highway 99 south thinking, "I'll catch the Ming Avenue offramp."
Think again.
Motorists in that situation soon discover they have to drive all the way to White Lane to turn around.
It's just one of the quirks associated with the serpentine projects designed to connect Highway 58 to the Westside Parkway and the parkway to Highway 99, all via the Centennial Corridor.
"If you're westbound on 58 and you exit on southbound 99, there's no access to Ming Avenue. That will not change," said Ahron Hakimi, executive director of Kern Council of Governments, which works extensively in the arena of transportation planning.
But KernCOG has already requested that Caltrans add a couple of signs on westbound 58 advising drivers to take the Chester Avenue/H Street offramp if they are bound for Valley Plaza or the general vicinity.
Without access to the Ming Avenue offramp after leaving 58 for southbound 99, surface streets from the Chester Avenue exit are the best option.
No more freeway to nowhere
It was the mid-1970s when opposition from businesses and homeowners — along with a decrease in financial support for freeways from the state — stopped the westward construction of Highway 58 at the Wild West Shopping Center.
The city and county hadn't claimed territory for a future westward expansion of the freeway, so for decades, Bakersfield went without an east-west freeway in an area of the community where most of its growth was concentrated — west of Highway 99.
Except for a tiny portion of it, the Westside Parkway is already officially Highway 58, a state route patrolled by the California Highway Patrol.
And when Centennial Corridor connects the west end of Highway 58 to the east end of the parkway, the whole freeway will be Highway 58, Hakimi said. And Bakersfield will have what it has never had before, a freeway connecting the east and west sides of town.
More quirks
When current work on the Centennial Corridor is complete — Ravi Pudipeddi, an engineer with the city of Bakersfield, expects that deadline to be reached this summer — the all-important east-west connection will have been completed.
But an earlier funding shortfall means that two connections between 58 and 99 are coming later than the rest, one possibly much later.
According to Hakimi, the California Transportation Commission last month approved a request from KernCOG to delete $25.5 million of Regional Improvement Program funding from the construction phase of the so-called Hageman Road Flyover, which would carry traffic across Highway 99, connecting to Golden State Highway to northwest Bakersfield.
More than $24 million of those funds will instead go to constructing the eastbound 58 to northbound 99 Loop Connector project, to help complete the Centennial Corridor.
According to a memorandum from Steven Keck, chief financial officer with the California State Transportation Agency, the funding switch was requested because of a potential delay in the Hageman Flyover project.
"There is an opportunity to expedite the Bakersfield Freeway Connector Loop project to be delivered in the same time frame or earlier," the memo read. "The Hageman Flyover project remains an important priority project for the region and KernCOG, and the city of Bakersfield is committed to delivering this project in the future."
Construction of the project is expected to start within a year, Hakimi said.
Finally, another connection, which remains unfunded, will likely take approximately two years to begin construction, Hakimi said.
That project will eventually carry motorists from southbound Highway 99 to westbound 58.
In yet another quirk of this massive project, it would move vehicles from what is now the southbound 99 exit to Stockdale Highway to westbound Highway 58.
Motorists headed south on 99 would gain easy access to westbound 58.
But the Stockdale exit will be lost.