Congressman McCarthy to host workshop on application process for service academies

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is hosting a forum for those interested in applying to the nation’s service academies.
The forum is set to include representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, who will give presentations on the congressional nomination process and provide additional information on academy life for prospective students.
Anyone who’s interested in applying can attend the forum from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 12 at the Kern County Board of Supervisors Chambers, which is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.
To RSVP for the event, email RSVP.McCarthy@mail.house.gov or call 661-327-3611.