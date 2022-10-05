 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congressman leads roundtable discussion on how to address fentanyl crisis

Close to 58,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses in 2020. The following year, the number of deaths surpassed 70,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Misuse of the powerful opioid has become the leading cause of death in adults ages 18 to 45. And the drug is even affecting children as young as 12 and 13.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases