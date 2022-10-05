Congressman leads roundtable discussion on how to address fentanyl crisis

Close to 58,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses in 2020. The following year, the number of deaths surpassed 70,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Misuse of the powerful opioid has become the leading cause of death in adults ages 18 to 45. And the drug is even affecting children as young as 12 and 13.
Everywhere he travels in the United States, said Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, fentanyl is an epidemic.
"I wanted an update to where we are locally, and what I can do legislatively," he said.
So on Wednesday, the Bakersfield congressman gathered together local leaders from the arenas of law enforcement, criminal justice, education and behavioral health to engage in a roundtable discussion held at the Bakersfield Board of Realtors.
Following the roundtable, which was not open to news reporters, McCarthy held a news conference. He was flanked by several of those who attended the earlier discussion, including Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Mark Luque; Stacy Kuwahara, director of Behavioral Health Services at Kern Behavioral Health; Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow; Bakersfield Police Lt. Daniel McAfee; and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
"It's poisoning our community. It's poisoning our children," McCarthy said of fentanyl's impact in Bakersfield and elsewhere.
And it's time we get out in front of it, he said.
One surprising fact McCarthy said he learned from the discussion is that the same characteristics that make Kern County an important hub for the distribution of goods to other corners of the nation, also serves to make this region a magnet for the ready distribution of fentanyl by the cartels that control it.
"What we really need to do is stop the poison coming from China to our borders (with) Mexico," he said.
Kuwahara said much of what they learned about is alarming, but she said she believes there are "tremendous opportunities to be hopeful and to be better.
"Substance use impacts millions and millions of people every day, either directly or indirectly," she said. "And what we're seeing currently with the opioid crisis, and specifically fentanyl exposure, use and addiction is very concerning."
But she said Narcan nasal spray is available to save the lives of individuals who have overdosed on fentanyl or other opioids. It is safe, easy to use and will not hurt someone, even if a dose is given to an individual who doesn't need it.
"Treatment is available," she said of drug use treatment centers. "People are out there willing to help, and can help guide somebody to resources.
"So if you're ready to get substance use treatment services, talk to somebody, or if want to know where you can get training or Narcan, you can contact our access line at 866-266-4898, or go to drugfreekern.org for a tremendous amount of resources."
Each speaker Wednesday tried to bring additional awareness to the crisis, highlight the detrimental effects the drug it is having on our nation's children and young adults, and discuss solutions to the epidemic.
"We stand with Congressman McCarthy and everyone here today to confront the challenge head-on," Barlow said. "And this is an urgent community matter. All of us are part of the solution.
"Any family," she said, regardless of the ZIP code in which they reside, can be impacted by this crisis."
Zimmer told reporters that fentanyl is the most dangerous drug she has seen in her 38 years in law enforcement.
"This poison is pouring over the borders," she said, "and coming to Kern County, where we are seeing cartel members distribute this down to the street level."
Overdose deaths in Kern County doubled in one year, from 2020 to 2021, she said.
"Our cases for possession for sale, or sales of fentanyl, have increased dramatically in my office," she said.
The prosecution of drug dealers has been "gutted," she said by laws passed by the state Legislature that make it more difficult to send dealers — including fentanyl dealers — to prison. Instead, she said, they usually get sentenced to county jail time.
"That's particularly frustrating to us," Zimmer said, "so we look to our federal partners to help us with this."