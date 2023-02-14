 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Congress goes to the (ag) fair: McCarthy, Valadao among 10 members of Congress to discuss issues at World Ag Expo

TULARE — Still feeling out the swing of his gavel, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brought his congressional cohorts here Tuesday for opening day of the 2023 World Ag Expo.

“Instead of asking (farmers) to come to Washington,” McCarthy said. “I want to make sure Washington comes to them. Because they are the farmers; they make America continue to grow and feed the world.”

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections