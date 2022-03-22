Conference celebrates legacy of professor who established BC’s Chicano studies program

Inspired by the Chicano and farmworker labor movements of the mid-1960s, Jess Nieto founded the first Chicano studies program at Bakersfield College in 1972. In honor of his memory and legacy, the Bakersfield College Social Justice Institute will hold the fourth annual Jess Nieto Conference from March 29-31 in virtual format.
Nieto moved with his family to Bakersfield at 13. After earning a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California, he returned to Bakersfield College, where he was hired to teach and eventually was named dean of BC’s Delano College Center, where much of the student body included first-generation college students who were the children of farmworkers.
During his time in Delano from 1976 to 1983, Nieto brought many Mexican and Latin American artists and musical groups to campus for community cultural events.
This year’s event features a welcome by Nieto’s son, Diego Nieto, and a discussion with Manuel Varga, a BC alumnus who studied under Nieto and is now professor of philosophy at UC San Diego.
Professor José Luis Benavides from Cal State Northridge will talk about his recent $350,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant to digitize farmworker movement photography from the 1960s in Delano.
The conference will conclude on Cesar Chavez Day with a short film and discussion that explores how Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of no-violence influenced Chavez in his fight for farmworker rights.
Conference programs will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. March 29-31.
Visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/social-justice-institute/jess-nieto-memorial-conference for more information and to register.
— Bakersfield College news release
Fourth annual Jess Nieto Memorial Conference schedule
March 29
Session 1 (3-4:30 p.m.)
● Conference welcome by Diego Nieto, son of Jess Nieto
● "Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos" student art show and contest, co-sponsored by the Arts Council of Kern: Award presentation by Joseph Tipay, professor of art, and Oliver Rosales, professor of history, with DJ Ome Quetzal Lopez
Session 2 (6-7:30 p.m.)
"From Renegade to Triton: Dr. Manuel Vargas’ Educational Journey and Work as a Philosopher”: Manuel Vargas is a professor of philosophy at UC San Diego, and he is an alumnus of Bakersfield College. He will talk about the trajectory of his career from BC to the present day and discuss his research and work as a philosopher.
March 30
Session 3 (3-4:30 p.m.)
"Student Activism and Civic Engagement: Past and Present” panel: Current members and alumni from Latinas Unidas, L.U.P.E. (Latinos Unidos Por Educación), MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan) and the BC Student Government Association will discuss the work they have done and continue to do in their respective communities and how their experiences with BC student organizations have influenced them.
Session 4 (6-7:30 p.m.)
"New Research in Latina/o Studies” panel: BC faculty members Brenda Valadez (communication) and Omar Gonzalez (history) and BC alumnus and University of Chicago Ph.D. candidate Linda Esquivel will deliver presentations on their research and work in their respective fields with Abraham Castillo, transfer adviser at Bakersfield College, moderating.
March 31, Cesar Chavez Day
Session 5 (3-4:30 p.m.)
"Digital Stewardship and the Farmworker Movement: Preserving the Kouns and Clarke Archives at CSU Northridge”: José Luis Benavides, professor of journalism and director of the Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at Cal State Northridge, will discuss his National Endowment for the Humanities project in which he is digitizing and archiving collections of photographs by John Kouns and Emmon Clarke that documented the farmworker labor movement in the mid-20th century.
Session 6 (6-7:30 p.m.)
Film presentation and panel — "Cesar Chavez, the Farmworker Movement, and the Legacy of Ghandi's Commitment to Nonviolent Activism”: After premiering a short documentary on the legacy of nonviolent protest in the teachings of Mahatma Ghandi that influenced farmworker labor movement leader Cesar Chavez, a group of students featured in the film and the film's director, Juan Rodriguez, will discuss their experiences during the making of the documentary and what they learned as they toured sites of historical importance to the farmworker movement in Kern County.