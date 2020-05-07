A Condors Fun Run, a virtual 5K walk/run/bike/rollerblade, will benefit the Special Olympics Southern California - Kern County and the Condors Community Foundation 501, according to the Condors.
The Fun Run will be held May 15-18 with participants entered to win one of multiple four packs to the Condors Opening Night 2020.
It is sponsored by Dignity Health, Stinson's, Mission Bank, Big Brand Tire, and Universal Plant Services.
Go to bakersfieldcondors.com to register. Those participating can use any fitness app to record a 5K run, walk, bike, or rollerblade and share socially with the Condors on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the #CondorsFunRun, a Condors news release said.
