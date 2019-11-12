The Bakersfield Condors raised a record $37,645 for local charities during Saturday's 50th anniversary Moon Landing Jersey Auction. The new record brought the team's all-time total to $1,398,064 donated from over 22 years according to a news release.
Players Tyler Benson and Kailer Yamamoto each had their jerseys go for $2,100, while Colby Cave and Evan Bouchard had their jerseys auctioned for $2,000.
Over 6,000 people attended the game, according to the release.
