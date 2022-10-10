Condors fire head athletic trainer after arrest on suspicion of sexual offenses

The Bakersfield Condors fired their head athletic trainer late Sunday night, nearly four hours after he was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Chad Drown, who had been with the Condors since 2018, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of three counts related to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense — two felony and one misdemeanor.
Specifically, KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza wrote in an email to The Californian Monday that Drown was arrested for allegedly contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex act, arranging to meet a minor for that purpose and going to the arranged meeting place. His arrest was part of a decoy operation, Meza added, in which sheriff's deputies posed as minors to try to catch predators.
"Earlier today, we became aware that Bakersfield Condors Head Athletic Trainer, Chad Drown, had been charged with very serious felony (offenses) related to contacting a minor to commit a sexual (offense) in the state of California," the Condors wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday. "We are shocked and dismayed by the news and Mr. Drown has been relieved of his duties immediately."
Drown's bail was set at $57,500 Sunday, and by Monday morning, he was no longer in custody, according to KCSO records available online. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the DA's office has not yet received the investigation for Drown from the KCSO, and that it planned to consider charges ahead of an Oct. 28 arraignment date.
A voicemail left at a cell phone number associated with Drown was not returned Monday. His Twitter account was deactivated as of Monday morning.
A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Drown joined the Condors prior to the 2018-19 season after a season as an assistant trainer with the Tucson Roadrunners. He had previously worked in junior hockey as a referee and a trainer and had a stint as an athletic therapist with the Hockey Canada under-18 team.
Drown also previously served on the advisory board for the sports medicine program at Kern High School District's Career and Technical Education Center, though his name was removed from the CTEC website Monday.
He was slated to begin his fifth regular season with the Condors this Saturday.
Drown's arrest and firing come at a time when the hockey world has been rocked by numerous cases of alleged sexual misconduct. Also on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole after he was accused by a woman on social media of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, according to Associated Press reports. Cole has denied the allegations.
Hockey Canada, which is the governing body of the sport in Canada, has been embroiled in a monthslong scandal that began when it settled a lawsuit in May with a woman who had alleged sexual assault by eight Canadian Hockey League players, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. In July, Hockey Canada executives testified that the organization has paid CA$8.9 million to 21 sexual abuse claimants since 1989.
In the NHL, former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach reached a settlement with the team in December after alleging sexual assault by former video coach Brad Aldrich that took place in 2010, according to AP.
"We are working closely with Bakersfield Condors management & fully support the decision to relieve Mr. Drown of his duties," wrote the Condors' parent organization, the Edmonton Oilers, in their own Twitter statement.
For the Condors, the lone trainer left on staff is Corey Dirks, who joined this year from the Atlanta Gladiators.
Reporter Ishani Desai contributed to this story.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.