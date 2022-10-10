 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Condors fire head athletic trainer after arrest on suspicion of sexual offenses

Chad Drown (copy)

Former Bakersfield Condors head athletic trainer Chad Drown.

 EJ Medellin

The Bakersfield Condors fired their head athletic trainer late Sunday night, nearly four hours after he was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Chad Drown, who had been with the Condors since 2018, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of three counts related to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense — two felony and one misdemeanor.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases