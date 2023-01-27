Condors, city set to sign 5-year lease

City officials are poised to sign the Bakersfield Condors hockey team to five more years, according to documents released this week.
“The presence of the National Hockey League in Bakersfield continues to be a positive for the city,” a proposed city resolution reads. “KG [US] Oilers Corp. and the Edmonton Oilers are beneficial for the Bakersfield Condors and their performance, arena revenues and, most importantly, the community.”
A leasing document was removed from the city’s agenda Wednesday after city staff discovered it did not have all the necessary signatures. Staff said this was a simple error and that they will return with the contract to the council’s next meeting on Feb. 8.
City officials and Condors President Matthew Riley offered firm indications the Condors will stay in Bakersfield.
“We’ve always had a really good relationship with the city,” Riley said. “And obviously we have a good fan base.”
The minor league team came to Bakersfield in 1998 and has since played at the Mechanics Bank Arena. It finished its 2021-22 season with 37 wins to 21 losses, and in the prior year were the Pacific Division champions.
“We’re in no hurry and hope we’re here another 25 years,” Riley said. “No reason we should be going anywhere else. … It’s just housekeeping at this point.”
Under existing lease terms, adopted upon purchase of the team in 2014 by Edmonton Oilers franchise KG Oilers Corp., the Condors' stay is set to expire in June. The new contract extends five years, which is standard for the league. It includes an option for a three-year extension to the contract.
“I am very confident that Bakersfield and the Oilers will continue (their) partnership,” said Kevin Truelson, assistant to the city manager.
Truelson did not provide the price of rent and related materials on the new contract, but he said it will be available upon city approval.
The original 2014 lease priced rent at $3,500 for every preseason home game, $6,524 for each regular season game and $1,524.54 for each postseason game, with a stipulation that it increase by 6 percent every two years, according to Truelson.
Rental use of team offices and a reception area was set at $736.24 and practice at the Valley Children Ice Center was priced $10,500 annually, with the same stipulation of recent increases every two years.
“It's a fair arrangement,” Riley said. “Nobody’s getting rich off anybody. We're just here to make memories and have our players move onto the NHL.”
Minor league teams often drift among cities and sometimes dissolve within a couple years. Few last 25 years.
“A lot of good opponents have come and gone in the minor league sport space,” Riley said. “We've been lucky to survive and thrive so long.”