Condors, city set to sign 5-year lease

The Bakersfield Condors are set to sign for another five years in Bakersfield, according to city documents released on Tuesday. Due to some procedural errors, the contract between the city and the team owners, KG Oiler Corporation, is to be approved at the next city council meeting on Feb. 8. 

“The presence of the National Hockey League in Bakersfield continues to be a positive for the city,” a proposed city resolution reads. “KG [US] Oilers Corp. and the Edmonton Oilers are beneficial for the Bakersfield Condors and their performance, arena revenues and, most importantly, the community.”

