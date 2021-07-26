Condolences pour in for deputy killed in the line of duty

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Campas as they mourn the tragic and senseless loss of this dedicated public servant. Deputy Campas’ heroic service to his community will not be forgotten.” — Gov. Gavin Newsom
“Our hearts are broken because of a loss of a star in our organization, but we also have three other victims we are mourning from the city of Wasco.” — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood
“We lost a hero (Sunday). A member of the SWAT Team, Deputy Campas tragically lost his life fulfilling his duty to protect our community during an hours-long standoff. Deputy Campas was a Marine veteran, a loving father, a doting husband and an engaged member of our community. We will never forget his sacrifice.” — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield
“My heart breaks for the Kern County law enforcement community following the loss of Kern County Deputy Sheriff Phillip Campas (Sunday).” — Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford
“Today, our community has suffered a tragic and heartbreaking loss of Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas. Deputy Campas’ sacrifice and willingness to serve and protect our community will never be forgotten.” — State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield
“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Phillip Campas. We will never forget the courage shown by Deputy Campas and his colleagues in service to the community and we pray for a speedy recovery for the second injured deputy.” — State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger
“My heart goes out to the family of the fallen Sheriff's deputy who fell in the line of duty & those who were injured on Sunday. Our brave law enforcement officers continue to sacrifice everything to keep us safe.” — Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield
“Words cannot adequately express the tremendous grief our community feels with the lives that were lost in this horrific situation. We are grieving the loss of a courageous deputy sheriff and the victims in this tragic event. We send our support to Kern County Deputy Guerrero who continues to recover and to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and pray for the emotional well-being of all officers.” — Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
"Deputy Campas will always be remembered as a Kern County hero. We thank him for his service and ultimate sacrifice." — The county of Kern
“Wasco is such a small town that we still know and see each other. We see each other at the grocery store and the gas station, at community events. We’re a close-knit community, so whenever we lose somebody, it touches us all.” — Wasco City Councilman Tilo Cortez
“It’s just heartbreaking … especially those little girls that had to go through that. It’s painful.” — Brianna Flores, a neighbor of the home where the shooting happened
“This is a time for everybody to reflect and ... tell your family members (if) there's something wrong. This is very sad. This is awful. Something could have probably prevented this, but we never know when tragedy could happen. I do respect … the police department.” — Marta Hinojosa, resident of the Wasco neighborhood
“We thank Dep. Campas for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving & protecting his community.” — Peace Officers Research Association of California
“Our deepest condolences to family, friends & fellow deputies of the KC deputy sheriff who was killed in the line of duty (Sunday). We also pray for a speedy recovery for the second deputy wounded. … Our hearts are broken.” — Kern County District Attorney’s Office
“Today is a very dark and sad day for everyone involved.” — Kern County 999 Foundation