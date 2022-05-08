Conditions that contributed to wildfires in years past return in 2022

Extreme drought, a hot summer ahead and dry forest conditions have fire officials reminding residents about doing their part to mitigate damage from Kern's "year-round" wildfire reality.
While Kern County Fire Department officials cannot predict when or where the next spark might ignite a destructive blaze, they can observe where environmental factors have caused wildfires in years past.
There's good reason why vigilance will be especially high this year, said KCFD Capt. Andrew Freeborn, public information officer for the department. Ingredients he listed have come together like a recipe for significant wildfire activity: worsening drought, forest conditions, an increase in people recreating in heavily wooded areas and bark beetles that have chewed through desiccated bark, making trees more susceptible to fire.
“While we can't foretell, there's nothing that we're seeing that would tell us that it's not going to be a repeat of last year,” Freeborn said. He added these fires are some of the most “destructive and deadliest disasters that are occurring in our state.”
Fire officials recently released data showing the number of incidents, responses and call volume in 2021 surpassed statistics in 2020, making for another record year for incidents. The figures came from the Kern County Fire Department Annual Report released last week.
Dry conditions
Jerald Meadows, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service station in Hanford, said temperatures for June and July will be above normal on average. Most of Kern County is ranked as having an extreme drought, which is one level away from the highest level, exceptional drought.
“It's a pretty substantial drought all around us with little relief in sight,” Meadows said.
Meadows added factors such as vegetation, both living and dead, humidity and wind speeds are all examined to understand fire spread. He noted that every fire season is different.
Fire officials are encouraging prevention as key to staving off a deadly season. Freeborn noted preventative measures saved dozens of homes in Alta Sierra during the French Fire.
Hazard reduction
During the fall, winter and spring months, firefighters are doing projects around Kern County to protect against deadly flames, Freeborn said. These include prescribed burns around Kern County, and other practices such as clearing dead brush, he added.
“Wildfires are now getting to the point where they're just a year-round reality here in Kern County,” Freeborn said.
One such prescribed burn happened Wednesday along Highways 223 and 58, in an area prone to flames in the past, the KCFD captain said. Firefighters burned dry grass between the highway and a fuel break.
“That is something that we've done for several years now,” Freeborn said. “It's been very successful. And we're gonna continue to do it, weather permitting.”
Local firefighters, the Bureau of Land Management and Red Cross officials have been meeting with residents of local mountain communities to encourage preventative measures. These meetings give residents a chance to meet firefighters and become knowledgeable about having a plan in the event of an emergency. The last such meeting will happen 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5000 Lake Isabella Blvd.
'Steps to prepare'
June 1 is the hazard reduction deadline for residents in qualifying areas. They will receive a notice if their home is mandated to meet hazard reduction standards.
Woodpiles must be removed from the sides of houses and dry vegetation must be cleared, Freeborn said. This practice reduces the likelihood of ignition and can also slow down flames.
Freeborn said the small percentage of residents who sometimes don't follow the guidelines can receive a citation for ignoring instructions.
“It's up to every homeowner to also take practical steps to prepare,” Freeborn said. “Everyone has to do their part.”