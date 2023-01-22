 Skip to main content
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

Condemned - CCI entrance Smirnoff file.jpg

The California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi is among prisons throughout California currently housing condemned inmates as the state moves toward closing down San Quentin State Prison’s Death Row.

 Nick Smirnoff / For The Californian / File

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved.

Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020, most inmates with death sentences were on Death Row at the state prison in San Quentin. A small number were in a segregated area of the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

