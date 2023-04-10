Concerns rise regarding river safety as snowmelt begins and water volume increases

The season of snowmelt has begun, and as the southern Sierra Nevada’s monster snowpack begins to turn to water, Gary Ananian wonders what it will mean for tourists and locals who flock to the Kern River this spring and summer.
In short, the director of the Kern River Conservancy is worried. At least 317 people have lost their lives on the Kern River since 1968.
"Are we going to see a record number of drownings this year?" Ananian wondered aloud.
No one knows the answer to his question, but as the power of the river grows with the slowly melting snowpack, he asks visitors to the Kern to plan ahead and use their head or risk losing their life.
"People aren't putting 2 and 2 together," he said. "They're coming to the river intoxicated, they're not wearing life vests, they're floating on inner tubes and cheap floatation devices."
Estimates of the snowpack crowning the southern Sierra and the Kern River Basin have been as high as 422 percent of normal. There's no stopping the snowmelt that is coming, but if Mother Nature is kind, the melt will be slow and gradual rather than fast and furious.
"I am advising folks to leave the tubes at home as I don't see a scenario where tubing or any other alternate rafts are going to be safe this summer, considering the flow forecasts through September," said Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters, a whitewater adventure company in Wofford Heights.
"Tubing and swimming are very much low-water activities," Volpert said. "If they take those items to the lake, however, then they're in for a wonderful afternoon."
The river's flow below Isabella Dam from April through July could potentially average a roaring 6,500 cubic feet per second just to keep up with snowmelt.
But is a 6,500 cfs river inherently more dangerous than a 3,500 cfs river?
Again, there's no easy answer, Volpert said.
"Both 3,500 and 6,500 are fast-moving currents," he said. "At both flows, I would only go with a guide unless you are a competent kayaker or rafter with previous high-water Kern experience.”
Volpert said he simply cannot predict whether there will be an increase in the number of drownings on the river. But with the high water this year, he thinks Search and Rescue will be busier than usual responding to incidents and assisting the public.
Volpert can say he has full confidence in his staff, as well as the guides at Whitewater Voyages and Sierra South in the Kern River Valley.
"We are training constantly and have safeguards in place to make sure that trips are in the right place based on water flows," he said. "For example, with KRO, on the upper Kern, if the water is too high, we adjust where it will start and end to keep customers out of the bigger rapids.
"For the Lower Kern, we've raised our minimum ages and are ensuring a high guide-to-guest ratio until the high water peak is behind us."
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.