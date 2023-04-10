 Skip to main content
Concerns rise regarding river safety as snowmelt begins and water volume increases

The Kern River in the canyon is not recommended for wading or swimming as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raises the volume, now approaching 5,400 cubic feet per second.

The season of snowmelt has begun, and as the southern Sierra Nevada’s monster snowpack begins to turn to water, Gary Ananian wonders what it will mean for tourists and locals who flock to the Kern River this spring and summer.

In short, the director of the Kern River Conservancy is worried. At least 317 people have lost their lives on the Kern River since 1968.

