Concerns grow over transitional housing planned for F Street

A group of Westchester residents has grown concerned over an affordable housing project planned for a parking lot nearby on F Street.
At a tense community meeting held by The CityServe Network, a Bakersfield-based collection of churches that are administering the project with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, those residents made their frustrations known.
Of the more than 120 attendees, many seemed worried the project would change the historic neighborhood they have come to love. Residents reported they already dealt with a variety of issues related to homelessness, and they worried the 126-unit affordable housing complex would make things worse.
“There is a big difference between being mean-spirited, cold-hearted, acting on prejudice and wanting to protect something that is really valuable and has taken 70 years to build,” Chris Farwell, a resident of Westchester, said of his neighborhood. “Recently, our neighborhood lost 29 homes when the city decided to bisect Westchester with the 24th Street project. That was a blow. This would be another.”
Another resident, Cynthia Bush, worried the housing project would exacerbate some of the problems she said the community was facing.
“We’re all afraid at night,” she said. “Our cars get burglarized. Our homes get burglarized. I had somebody in my backyard, and if it wasn’t for my dog barking, they had the screen off the window, ready to enter. I live alone and it’s kind of scary.”
But Westchester residents have little recourse to stop or even slow down the project. Even the community meeting, which CityServe said was to promote transparency and show the nonprofit had nothing to hide, was optional.
CityServe and the Housing Authority received a $29.9 million grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for the project, which will serve as transitional housing for those seeking permanent places to live. The project is slated for a now-empty parking lot next to CityServe’s headquarters in the old Montgomery Ward building on F Street.
Thanks to Assembly Bill 140, a state law passed last July, local jurisdictions do not have authority over any project that receives state funds for housing the homeless.
“Projects funded under AB 140 are automatically deemed consistent with all local requirements and no discretionary approvals can be required,” city of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said in an email to The Californian.
Still, CityServe insists it will improve the location with the new development. The nonprofit says the complex will be gated, with 24-hour security. Community Development and Church Engagement Director Robin Robinson claimed the development will be the first “program-driven” transitional housing in Kern County.
“We’re not just jumping into this. The programming piece is the piece we believe in most,” Robinson said. “This area is going to be safer than it’s ever been.”
According to CityServe, residents will be enrolled in employment training, substance abuse treatment or counseling. About 28 percent of all units will be reserved for foster youth.
The complex will not be used as a homeless shelter, but will seek to provide a stepping stone for those who are already making steps to improve their lives, according to CityServe.
It could also play a small role in alleviating the housing shortage that has gripped the state.
“We have an affordable housing crisis as a community and as a state,” City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said. “We are going to have to build more affordable housing throughout our community. We just will. So the question is then, for this particular project, how do we make this the best possible?”