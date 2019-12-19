A motorist drove his vehicle into a man he thought was kidnapping a female victim Wednesday morning at Highway 178 and Morning Drive, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Thursday.
The incident began at about 10:50 a.m. when the department says 21-year-old Fabian Prieto assaulted the female victim at an East Bakersfield apartment complex and forced her into his vehicle. The victim's name and age were not disclosed.
A BPD news release said Prieto took her against her will to Highway 178 and Morning Drive, where observers witnessed a struggle inside his vehicle. When one witness attempted to intervene, the release says, Prieto got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man.
"The citizen responded by striking Prieto with his vehicle to defend himself," the release states. It says the witness then called police, who later recovered Prieto's loaded firearm at the scene.
The female victim suffered minor injuries and Prieto suffered moderate injuries, according to the BPD.
An arrest warrant was issued accusing Prieto of domestic assault, two counts of assault with a firearm, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, vandalism and other firearms-related charges, the news release states.
It added that Prieto will be sent to jail and booked in Kern County jail once he is medically cleared and released from the local hospital where he was treated.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective T. Hernandez at 326-3501 or the BPD at 327-7111.
If ya gonna point a gun at somebody like an ignorant savage, after having just committed multiple felonies—ya hit what u git. Perhaps the driver coulda hit the gas a lil but harder and aimed a bit straighter. Give the driver a medal and a parade.
