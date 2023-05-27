A "compromised roadway" prompted officials to close the westbound lane of Highway 178 near mile marker 21 on Saturday, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
That part of the highway, east of Upper Richbar in the Kern River Canyon, was reduced to one lane.
Drivers should expect delays, especially during the busy holiday weekend.
Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told SJV Water this is an area that failed some years ago.
He said Caltrans didn't say whether the current failure was because of erosion due to the high Kern River.
It's unclear whether Caltrans can fix the problem with the Kern River as high as it is.