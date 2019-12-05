Around noon on Tuesday a woman was attacked by a man who tried to rape her in an empty apartment on Ming Avenue, she later reported to Bakersfield police.
The police had only a description of the suspect but in less than 36 hours, they made an arrest thanks in large part to an incredibly accurate computer-generated image of the suspect created by technicians in the Bakersfield Police Department's crime lab.
On Wednesday night, Byron Willis, 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and false imprisonment, police said.
Lisa Wedeking-White, a BPD crime lab technician who worked on the composite of the rape suspect, said she never knows how closely the composite will resemble the actual suspect.
"Sometimes I’m surprised and sometimes it can be quite off," she said.
In this case, she said, the victim was "spot on" in her description.
"I thought it was remarkable that she had such a clear memory of what he looked like," Wedeking-White said.
To develop a composite image, a crime lab technician meets with a victim or witness to obtain a description of the suspect. An initial composite is completed using a special software program and then shown to the victim. From there, the composite is tweaked. The victim or witness can view groups of noses or eyes, for example, to help identify certain features on the suspect.
All details of the case are also withheld from the technician. BPD has five technicians who generate composite images.
"To keep the process as clean as possible, the (technician) is intentionally not given any information about the case or suspect," said Sgt. Nathan McCauley, a BPD spokesman.
"It’s 100 percent their memory," Wedeking-White said, "and we piece it together for them."
