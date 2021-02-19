The Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Bakersfield Police Department will host a local discussion on the issue next week.
The Complexities of Human Trafficking will be discussed Thursday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. Joining the virtual discussion will be Judge Robert Lung, who currently presides over the 18th Judicial District of Colorado. According to a news release, Lung has served the judicial district for 17 years in almost every docket type with a specialty in human services cases.
To register for the discussion, follow this link online: https://bit.ly/3dsDHAo