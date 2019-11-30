BUS SERVICES TO LOS ANGELES

Airport Valet Express: Launched in late 2013, businessman Phil Rudnick's Bakersfield bus service was revised Sept. 1 to go no farther south than the Flyaway shuttle in Van Nuys that takes passengers the rest of the way to Los Angeles International Airport. On weekdays, buses leave Bakersfield at 3 and 7:30 a.m. and 1 and 6 p.m., while on Saturdays and Sundays, the only departures are at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets cost $49 each way to Van Nuys, or $39 in advance. (Flyaway charges $10 for the trip to LAX). Website: airportvaletexpress.com. For reservations, call 363-5000.

Chennai Express: Since its Nov. 12 grand opening, this service has taken passengers from Delano to LAX. It departs from 1212 Airport Drive three times daily, at 5 a.m., 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Two stops are scheduled in Bakersfield, one in Lebec and another in Santa Clarita. Fares cost $70 each way from Delano, or $65 in advance. Website: ceshuttle.com. For reservations, call 800-656-6756.

FlixBus: The Germany-based bus service has offered service in the United States since 2018. It sells tickets from Bakersfield to several destinations in Los Angeles for between $7.99 and $14.99, depending on day and time. Some trips depart downtown Bakersfield as early as 5:10 a.m., though on some days the first bus leaves at 9:50 a.m. The last bus departs downtown Bakersfield at 9:05 p.m. Depending on the date, there may be as few as four trips per day to downtown Los Angeles or as many as six.

Greyhound Lines: Ten trips daily run from Bakersfield to Los Angeles. Two buses are listed as leaving at 1:25 a.m., and after that, departures are set for 4:35 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 8:55 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Economy seats cost as little as $11 but tickets with maximum flexibility in terms of baggage, refundable fares and priority boarding cost $40. Website: greyhound.com.

Kern Transit: The county-owned bus service has, since May, offered weekday service to Santa Clarita, where passengers can connect with local transit or take a Metrolink train to Los Angeles. Buses leave the McKee Road Park & Ride at 4:05 and 5:05 a.m.; trips also leave Bakersfield's Downtown Transit Center at 7:20 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. Tickets cost $5 from Bakersfield or $3 from Lebec. Website: kerntransit.org. Call 800-323-2396 to reach a dispatcher.

AMTRAK (pending): The taxpayer-subsidized train service also known as National Railroad Passenger Corp. was long forbidden from selling tickets between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, where the company uses buses to take riders over the Grapevine as part of a trip that had to include some time on a train. The ban was lifted with the governor's signature on California's Senate Bill 742, which among other things permits Amtrak to offer bus service between Bakersfield and L.A. It remains unclear when the service might launch and how much tickets would cost.