A routine vote by the Kern High School District Board of Trustees to approve three vital contracts — which provide essential services such as help staying abreast of changing state laws and granting the public access to documents — came under scrutiny last week as a board member objected to their approval.

Area 1 Trustee Derek Tisinger said in “good conscience” he couldn’t vote to renew KHSD’s membership with the California School Boards Association because CSBA favors Democrats and “clearly spoke out against conservatives and Christian values.” Historically, membership in CSBA has informed KHSD of state laws and policies and provided information about practices in other districts.

