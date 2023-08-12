A routine vote by the Kern High School District Board of Trustees to approve three vital contracts — which provide essential services such as help staying abreast of changing state laws and granting the public access to documents — came under scrutiny last week as a board member objected to their approval.
Area 1 Trustee Derek Tisinger said in “good conscience” he couldn’t vote to renew KHSD’s membership with the California School Boards Association because CSBA favors Democrats and “clearly spoke out against conservatives and Christian values.” Historically, membership in CSBA has informed KHSD of state laws and policies and provided information about practices in other districts.
Tisinger also disapproved of BoardDocs, the platform used by KHSD — and many other school districts — to place online their board agendas and public documents about those agenda items, because it mentions “environmental, social and governance” as a company practice. ESG is a political stance that prompted economic issues and “bank failures,” Tisinger said.
Trustees largely expressed doubt about ending each contract because there aren’t alternative services. However, trustees Kathy Scrivner and Bryan Batey agreed with Tisinger’s main motivation to object: Politics should stay out of schools.
Each contract was ultimately approved, though Tisinger voted against them all. He acknowledged there may not be a substitute for BoardDocs or a place to get similar information that comes from being a CSBA member, but KHSD must look where it spends money so politics and agendas get out of schools.
He also wished the board could convene in private to discuss replacements, but California’s Brown Act — which is meant to ensure that the public’s business takes place in public — does not allow that.
His statements, according to a First Amendment lawyer, are antithetical to the Brown Act’s purpose of preventing government from making decisions in secret.
“The problem with the Brown Act — we cannot all get together as a board and sit down and talk about this stuff,” Tisinger said during Monday’s meeting. “So, we get to talk about it at our meetings. And so, as much as I would have liked to, you know, meet with you guys individually or together and talk about this, this is where (we can). … We are trustees and we are bound by the Brown Act, this is where we get to talk about these things.”
The people have a right to know when, where and how public servants are making decisions that impact the community’s rights and interests, wrote David Loy, the legal director of the First Amendment Coalition.
“Without the Brown Act, public bodies could govern in secret and secrecy is antithetical to democracy,” he added.
Tisinger didn’t return The Californian’s requests for comment over two days. Scrivner referred The Californian to Batey, the board president, to answer any questions directed to her.
BoardDocs
Terminating the district’s agreement with BoardDocs would force district staff to scramble during an already hectic time as schools are about to open. If there were no online system such as BoardDocs, every agenda would have to be printed and assembled by hand to ensure it’s available publicly, according to discussions at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
If BoardDocs was not available, it would cut off the community’s access to online documents for at least September’s board meeting.
Trustees ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of renewing the contract at Monday’s meeting.
KHSD Superintendent Bryon Schaefer noted at Monday’s meeting it would be quite taxing to put together a board agenda by hand.
“Yes,” responded Graci Ashmore, an administrative assistant for the superintendent and for the Board of Trustees.
Area 3 Trustee David Manriquez said he recalled a time when district staff members would form an assembly line to put together the agenda packets, which would take days.
“Are we going to hire the entire department to put this stuff together?” Manriquez said. “Because they have other jobs.”
But Tisinger reaffirmed his desire to stay away from companies that publicly proclaim politics.
BoardDocs is owned by a company called Diligent. Diligent’s website says its goal is to help “organizations around the world meet their ESG commitments.”
It’s unclear what Tisinger meant when he connected ESG and bank and economy failures. It’s also unclear how Diligent’s ESG policy could impact the trustees’ policies and decisions as KHSD simply uses the system to post documents online.
Manriquez noted he’s never been influenced by BoardDocs politically.
It costs about $12,000 annually for the district to use BoardDocs, according to an invoice.
Board President Batey wrote in an email to The Californian that he’s open to looking into alternatives for BoardDocs because he’s concerned about companies taking political positions. Batey did not answer how using BoardDocs may influence a person’s politics.
“I’m interested in awarding contracts to companies that provide the best service at the lowest cost to the taxpayers,” Batey wrote.
Batey and Tisinger voted against approving the contract with BoardDocs while Scrivner, Manriquez and Steven Rodrigue voted to approve it.
California School Boards Association
Board members expressed varied reactions to forgoing a CSBA membership.
“I’ve never been associated with a district who is not a (CSBA) member,” superintendent Schaefer said during Monday’s meeting. KHSD did not make someone available to discuss how being a member helps the district.
Scrivner, Area 4 Trustee, heard CSBA’s apparent political bias at a conference the board attended, and said it was “very uncomfortable for me.” But she didn’t think it was possible to dissociate from CSBA because the organization provides information from Sacramento.
“This is a difficult situation,” she added.
Trustee Manriquez attended the same conference as Tisinger and Scrivner but couldn’t recall a slanted political speech. Rodrigue noted the CSBA conference is an opportunity for trustees to learn what’s happening around the state.
“We are not armed with information to act on our constituents’ behalf,” Rodrigue said of not retaining CSBA’s services.
The Pacific Research Institute is an alternative to CSBA, Tisinger said. It describes itself as promoting the principles of “individual freedom and personal responsibility,” according to its website.
“The Institute believes these principles are best encouraged through policies that emphasize a free economy, private initiative and limited government,” according to the website.
Manriquez appreciated Tisinger’s comments but wondered how many times KHSD must stop doing business with local mom-and-pops — supplying equipment for children — because they espouse a political stance.
If trustees evaluate companies by their political affiliation, then KHSD might as well stop buying gas from Chevron or Texaco, Inc., get powered by PG&E, buy food from vendors or go to local vehicle dealerships, he said. Should KHSD interview each business it seeks to work with?, he asked Tisinger.
“As a business you are out there to help everybody because that’s what your business is,” Manriquez said. “You are not going to go to one side or the other.”
But Tisinger noted many people don’t shop at Target because “they chose to take a certain stance” and now have to “pay the consequences for, you know, taking one side or the other instead of remaining politically neutral.”
Trustees said it cost $30,000 to go to CSBA’s conference.
CSBA also provides a service with GAMUT Policy and GAMUT Policy Plus. Both bill themselves as providing board members the latest legal information about policies and administrative procedures.
The contract, which has been renewed annually by KHSD, runs from July 1 to June 30, according to a service agreement provided to The Californian.
Schaefer, KHSD’s superintendent, said he’s not aware of another organization offering similar services. It’s likely a lawyer’s rate is higher than the cost paid for GAMUT’s service. The cost to retain GAMUT is $13,740 per year, according to an invoice.
The vote to approve contracts with CSBA and retain subscriptions to GAMUT Online Policy Plus and GAMUT policy for next year were on the consent agenda. They were voted on separately.
Each trustee, except for Tisinger, voted to renew the one-year contract.
The trustees discussed researching alternatives for the future, as the contracts will come up for approval again in a year.
Rodrigue suggested the board join a second organization akin to CSBA so there’s a more “thorough understanding of what’s going on in all these different groups.”