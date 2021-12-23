Community Voices: Rebuild joy this holiday season

This time of year is filled with making memories and spending quality time with family and friends. As a mother, my favorite part of Christmas and the holiday season is watching the joy in my children. This time of year always reminds me that our blessings may not be available to everyone.
As the CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, I see fellow neighbors who face unfortunate realities during the holiday season.
The holidays are known to increase cases of domestic violence, sexual assault and other vulnerable personal traumas. While we all hope for a season filled with joy, additional stress, alcohol consumption, financial strain and many other elements can cause unforeseeable situations for many families. It is our focus at the Alliance to create an environment where resources are available for these crisis-related situations.
Crisis and trauma do not exist in isolation. When a mother is harmed, her children are affected. When you attempt to leave a harmful situation, finances, work and family all become barriers to healing. You might witness a friend having a difficult time during the holiday season but feel apprehensive about engaging. This is the time to support friends, families and neighbors without judgement.
The Alliance team is available to help you navigate through the unknowns of crisis and unlock tools and resources necessary for long-term success. Many may not know that our services create a network of support for our neighbors. We operate a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter for victims fleeing domestic violence and sexual assault (for children, as well), transitional housing, licensed childcare, counseling for adults and children, human trafficking advocacy, hospital and court accompaniment, case management, housing placement, assistance with restraining orders and additional services to support our clients. While our services feel heavy and difficult to grasp, they are necessary and help rebuild joy even in the most vulnerable of moments.
Even though Christmas and the holidays are not just about gifts, our Santa’s Cottage reminds our clients that Christmas is possible, even in crisis. Our Kern County community has supported this program through donations. We have toys and gifts available for the hundreds of clients we support. Thank you for being a reason to celebrate joy this season.
For support this holiday season, please call our 24-hour hotline at 661-327-1091. If you feel you are in immediate danger, please call 911.