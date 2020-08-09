After 16-year-old Zoraide Santos was cited for selling flowers without a license last week in southwest Bakersfield, the outpouring of support she received has helped her find a new love for the community.
“I feel really grateful because I’ve always been the type to do things on my own and never ask for help,” Santos said. “I feel good that people like that actually exist.”
Santos has obtained free legal counsel, is in the process of obtaining her business license and has received donations through GoFundMe. Santos, a native of Los Angeles, was traveling to Bakersfield to sell flowers on the weekends to help raise money for college and to support her family.
“I actually enjoy selling flowers because I get to meet new people and I never go outside of Los Angeles and I meet new people and they’re actually good,” Santos said. “I like it (in Bakersfield) and like working there.”
City code enforcement arrived July 30 to inform her that she was causing a disruption in traffic on Harris Road near Gosford Road. They told her to adjust her location and that July 30 would be her final day of sales until she got a license.
Code enforcement returned with members of the Bakersfield Police Department when she continued selling the next day in her new location. Santos’ flowers were confiscated and she was given a ticket for a municipal code violation, according to BPD.
Santos said she became overwhelmed and began to cry as it was the first time there had been any issues after selling flowers for nearly a month.
But city spokesman Joseph Conroy said that anyone wishing to operate a business must complete the business tax certificate application to determine the amount of tax due.
One of Santos’ previous customers, Roy Reyes, happened to be in the area when officers approached Santos and decided to stop and inquire.
“I just seen the flower girl crying by herself surrounded by these officers and when I saw her crying it reminded me of my daughter,” Reyes said.
The situation irritated Reyes, he said.
“This is our tax dollars?” Reyes said. “You’re releasing pedophiles from Lerdo (jail) every day and you’re going to send three units for her?”
Reyes created a Facebook group to help find support for the girl. Word of the situation reached Richard Middlebrook, owner of the law firm Middlebrook & Associates, and he decided to get involved.
“Operating a business within the city limits without a license is against the law. However, it happens all the time and it’s overlooked all of the time,” Middlebrook said. “For instance, when kids sell lemonade they are technically required to have a business license, but KCSO deputies go out and support kids who have lemonade stands all the time.”
The ticket can be determined by the court as either an infraction or a misdemeanor, according to BPD Sgt. Robert Pair. Pair said he has never issued a ticket for this violation in his law enforcement career.
Santos has a court date in September, but Middlebrook said he plans to reach out to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to see if they can let this one go.
Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the DA’s office, said he was unaware of the situation and said he would be “shocked” if his office had anything to do with it.
Middlebrook said he views this as a case of “unequal enforcement” and suspects Santos being a Hispanic selling flowers in southwest Bakersfield played a role in it.
“Deputies typically support caucausian children selling lemonade,” Middlebrook said. “We’ve got so many bigger problems in this world and chasing down a 16-year-old girl selling her version of lemonade isn’t exactly the best use of $50-per-hour police officers.”
Reyes echoed Middlebrook’s sentiment.
“If she was a white girl selling lemonade, they would have never done anything about it,” Reyes said. “When I was 16, I wasn’t working. I was running around making a mess in Bakersfield, and this kid deserves the help.”
Reyes has worked with Santos to help her fill out paperwork for a vendor license when she visits town with her father. Santos said neither she nor her family were aware of the process involved with obtaining the license.
Middlebrook claimed the city is running behind processing business licenses. However, city spokesman Conroy said that is not the case. He said July is license renewal season, but there is not any backlog.
“In fact, we’re quite proud of our department’s performance this year, working with limited staffing and still processing increased workloads,” Conroy said.
The city treasurer's office continues to process all applications received in the mail, he said.
