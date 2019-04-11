Everyone is invited to participate in Community Recycling Day taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 27 at Bakersfield College in the baseball field parking lot at the corner of University Avenue and Haley Street.
Kern Schools Federal Credit Union is hosting the event, which seeks to recycle a variety of items.
Participants are able to bring three bankers boxes of personal paper shredding, recyclables such as cans, glass and plastics, e-waste like computers televisions and cell phones, new and nearly new home materials, gently used bicycles, used shoes, non-working appliances, bulky items like furniture and outdoor toys.
Batteries, medicine, light bulbs, oil and paint will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.