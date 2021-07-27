Community rallies to honor Sunday's mass shooting victims

Many community members have rallied to create events to remember the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Wasco.
A procession to Greenlawn Cemetery honoring Deputy Phillip Campas will happen at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A candlelight vigil honoring the families of all victims will be held in Wasco at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the community park located at 7th and F streets.
Local pastor Angelo Frazier will lead prayers at the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue from 7:30-8:20 p.m. Tuesday. The night will remember law enforcement, first responders and their families.
The Kern County First Responders is hosting a procession from Chuy’s at 6 p.m. Friday on Rosedale Highway. The car parade will lead to the Sheriff's office at 1350 Norris Road. At this location, there will be a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.
The GoFundMe for the slain Ramirez family is located at https://gf.me/v/c/73z2/qs67dw-funeral-expenses
Kern Law Enforcement Association created a fundraising campaign for the family of Deputy Phillip Campas, the officer killed in duty. The Peace Officers Research Association of California are coordinating those donations, which is located here: https://bit.ly/3eWb5zi
THe Kern County 999 Foundation will also accept donations on behalf of the Campas family. Checks can be mailed to 4208 Rosedale Highway, Suite 302-101, Bakersfield, CA 93308.