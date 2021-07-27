You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community rallies to honor Sunday's mass shooting victims

Many community members have rallied to create events to remember the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Wasco.

A procession to Greenlawn Cemetery honoring Deputy Phillip Campas will happen at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil honoring the families of all victims will be held in Wasco at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the community park located at 7th and F streets.

Local pastor Angelo Frazier will lead prayers at the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue from 7:30-8:20 p.m. Tuesday. The night will remember law enforcement, first responders and their families.

The Kern County First Responders is hosting a procession from Chuy’s at 6 p.m. Friday on Rosedale Highway. The car parade will lead to the Sheriff's office at 1350 Norris Road. At this location, there will be a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.

The GoFundMe for the slain Ramirez family is located at https://gf.me/v/c/73z2/qs67dw-funeral-expenses

Kern Law Enforcement Association created a fundraising campaign for the family of Deputy Phillip Campas, the officer killed in duty. The Peace Officers Research Association of California are coordinating those donations, which is located here: https://bit.ly/3eWb5zi

THe Kern County 999 Foundation will also accept donations on behalf of the Campas family. Checks can be mailed to 4208 Rosedale Highway, Suite 302-101, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

Coronavirus Cases