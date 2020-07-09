Food insecurity and economic instability have been brought to the forefront in Kern County during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new partnership hopes to provide some fuel for individuals and small businesses in need.
Representatives from Kern Economic Development Foundation, Southern California Gas and the Community Action Partnership of Kern gathered Thursday outside Victor's Mexican Grill on Brimhall Road to kick off a new Fueling our Communities partnership linking seniors and farmworkers with meals from local restaurants.
The goal is to provide 450 to 500 meals to seniors and farmworkers each week for 13 weeks. Around 100 Kern County small business restaurants will participate, all of which are located in the SoCalGas service area.
The program will be operational by the end of the month.
During the last few months, CAPK has seen an increase in the number of people seeking food resources, explained Pritika Ram, director of administration at CAPK.
"Our food bank on any given month does roughly 1.2 million pounds of food. During the peak times of COVID, we increased our food distribution to roughly 2.4 million pounds of food every month," Ram said. "Through our 2-1-1 call center, a lot of the calls we’re getting are around food insecurity."
Small business restaurants have also been impacted by coronavirus, having to shut down their locations and alter services.
Through the partnership, CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias said the program finds a way to solve problems both individuals and restaurants face.
"It helps alleviate food insecurity for those in need and those vulnerable in the community, but it also helps our local businesses and helps keep people employed … to keep people from needing the services that we provide," he said.
CAPK focuses on linking individuals to various social service agencies. It receives about 100,000 calls each month.
Victor's Mexican Grill has dealt with challenges the last few months, explained owner Victor Lopez. Though the Brimhall Road location has received plenty of community support, his downtown location has been hardest hit, due to many people working from home and not in surrounding office buildings. Lopez estimates service has dropped by 50 percent.
He was also in the process of signing a lease for a fourth location in southwest Bakersfield in March. Once the coronavirus prompted stay-at-home orders and closures, however, the project went on hold.
Lopez said he's "excited" to participate in the program to support community members and alleviate stress surrounding where someone might find their next meal.
"It’s awesome to be part of that," Lopez said. "It’s great on the SoCal part to be so generous and do something for a community in these challenging times."
To learn more about the Fueling our Communities partnership and how to participate, call 2-1-1.
