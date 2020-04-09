Many throughout the local community have teamed up to create thousands of face shields, as demand increases for front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Sikh Riders of America partnered with volunteers from RiverLakes Community Church at the Gurdwara Angad Darbar temple to create 1,200 face shields for Good Samaritan Hospital. Gurinder Singh Basra, the Sikh Riders’ president and founder, said the hospital will provide shields to employees and distribute others to first responders.
“There’s a lot of people sitting at home and they’re not doing anything, and there’s a lot we can share and do for the community. There’s nothing greater than that,” he said.
Thirty volunteers gave more than three hours of their time Thursday in the temple’s cafeteria. Basra said the inspiration came from a RiverLakes’ pastor, the Rev. Angelo Frazier, who recently began creating face shields with his church members.
“A guy called me last week and was calling around to churches to see if anyone could help him make face shields,” Frazier said. “So I called some people and got volunteers together.”
Frazier said himself and volunteers made roughly 1,500 face shields Sunday. The effort caught the attention of local hospitals, and Frazier reached out to the Sikh community for additional help.
“I wanted to get the Sikh community together,” Frazier said. “(Creating face shields is) something so simple to make that can be so lifesaving. It chokes me up when I think about it.”
Amandeep Basra, Good Samaritan’s CAO and CEO, expressed her gratitude for the donation. She said that face shields are key pieces of personal protective equipment when dealing with possible COVID-19 patients, and that hospitals everywhere are having trouble getting shipments in a timely manner.
She said the shields provide protection not just to the nose and mouth area but also around the eyes, and can block liquid penetration to the face.
“It’s not just our hospital, I think everyone is struggling to get their supply,” she said. “I think everybody is trying their best, but we were in a big need for face shields, and we placed an order for some and they were going to take forever to get to us.”
Samco Food Stores also partnered with the Wawa Group to begin producing 800 to 1,000 face shields a day, said Samco Marketing Manager Tim Nesh.
“It’s something we can do and something we have access to,” Nesh said. “We’ve secured a lot of the plastic that’s required and we’ve tried our best to keep (the materials) as local as possible because we’re trying to create and keep jobs in our community.”
Samco also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 to purchase products for hospitals. Nesh explained that Samco is currently able to source products such as water and hand sanitizer easier than other entities.
“Instead of having to go through the stress of finding those items, we’re willing to take that extra stress off and help out,” Nesh said.
Elsewhere, Dignity Health Memorial Hospital is currently being sent 200 face shields courtesy of Bakersfield native Nick Stergiou, who resides in Queens, N.Y. He and other filmmakers started the nonprofit Film and Entertainment Emergency Logistics a few weeks ago and have partnered with East Coast vendors to help produce 800 shields a day.
Stergiou’s sister is a nurse at Memorial Hospital.
“I have several selfish reasons for starting this,” Stergiou said. “I’m on unemployment, so this is really just to keep me busy and because we’re doing 800 face shields a day, I figured that I should get some over to (my sister’s) hospital.”
You folks are AWESOME! Keep up the good work! Our hospital workers need your face shields.
