The Kern High School District will hold a second community meeting Thursday about its newest high school which is set to open in August 2022 in southeast Bakersfield.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Valle Verde Elementary School, located at 400 Berkshire Road.
The meeting will provide an overview of the project and give those in attendance a chance to provide feedback and input on what they want to see in a new school.
The school is estimated to cost $125 million and be up to 250,000 square feet. It will be located at the northeast corner of East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road. It is the first new high school to be built in the district since Mira Monte and Independence high schools opened in 2008.
