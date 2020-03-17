The upcoming temporary school closures are making some parents nervous, to say the least. Not only will their children be home for hours on end, but if parents are able to stay home with them, they'll have to take on the role of "teacher."
Jennifer Burger, a faculty member at Cal State Bakersfield, has two young children, 7 and 11, who will come home Tuesday with instructional packets to keep them learning while school is temporarily closed, beginning this week. Though she'll be home during this time, having to juggle teaching a second and fifth grader and taking care of her own students is going to be a challenge.
"It is definitely overwhelming to think that starting tomorrow I’m going to be a stay-at-home parent, a homeschool teacher and continuing to teach my full course load for CSUB," said Burger, who is also an adviser for the college newspaper, The Runner, and has responsibilities with a local Girl Scouts chapter.
Another parent, Michelle James, will have to manage a full-time job while finding ways to structure her first-grade child's day away from school.
Many parents are stuck when it comes to how they'll take on their child's education, but community members are letting them know they're not alone.
University professors stopped by classrooms Monday to drop off books, math and art supplies, and other items to keep grade school kids busy the next few weeks. Meanwhile, former teachers are offering to help parents take on their new role.
"Parents... over the next several weeks, when you are educating your kids, (homeschooling/remotely/digitally or any other way) and you need assistance with understanding something that has been assigned for your child, or if you need resources, I am your girl," wrote Carla Barrientos, a former educator, on her Facebook page.
As the Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced Sunday night that public schools would be closed no later than Wednesday, Barrientos knew several parents would be scrambling when it comes to handling their child's schoolwork.
"It’s going to be incredibly difficult for parents," she said. "In the classroom, we have so many luxuries."
Barrientos spent 11 years in the classroom, teaching students with special needs in grades prekindergarten through eighth grade. Today, she is a behavior specialist and continues to help children who need additional support.
One tip she has for parents is to keep their child's day as structured as possible, especially if the the child has special needs.
"From moment to moment there’s something going on. Teachers are using everything for teachable opportunities," she explained.
Parents should write out a schedule, or even have their children put one together. Complete schoolwork for some time, read together, limit screen time to a certain extent and on days when weather is nice, "take them out for nature walks or find different types of leaves ... trees."
Most importantly, they should take a deep breath and "know that you can only do the best you can do."
Barrientos is also offering to send parents additional online resources and connect them with other teachers.
Emily Salters, who taught grades fourth through sixth for eight years, also let parents know she's available if they need help understanding coursework or are looking for resources. She can also assist if classes are to be completed online.
"I know a lot of parents are nervous with what they’re going to do with their kids all day," Salters said. "If I could help anyway I could, I wanted to."
She, too, suggests parents keep their children's days structured and look on websites such as Pinterest to give them different project ideas. Hands-on learning is preferred, she said, since it "offers different ways to make learning fun."
Even high schoolers with a bit of extra time on their hands are offering tutoring help. Ellen Palmgren, a student at Liberty High School, can help students conquer math, science and history homework.
Having any type of extra help is a blessing to parents, and it's even helped them appreciate what teachers do more than ever.
"To me that’s the beautiful thing about teachers who are passionate about what they do. Their job never ends, it never stops," James said. "Even right now that they’re going through this crisis, they’re still dedicating their time to make sure their students don’t fall behind, and they’re there for parents to help them through it all."
