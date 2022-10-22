 Skip to main content
Community invited to National First Responders Day commemoration

"First Responders Recognition Day commemorates the heroic acts of the men and women who are there first on the scene of an emergency," Historic Union Cemetery trustee Dick Taylor wrote.

To that end, the cemetery will mark the occasion with a ceremony at 10 a.m. today in front of its office at 730 Potomac Ave. in Bakersfield. All are welcome to attend.

