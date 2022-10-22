Community invited to National First Responders Day commemoration

"First Responders Recognition Day commemorates the heroic acts of the men and women who are there first on the scene of an emergency," Historic Union Cemetery trustee Dick Taylor wrote.
To that end, the cemetery will mark the occasion with a ceremony at 10 a.m. today in front of its office at 730 Potomac Ave. in Bakersfield. All are welcome to attend.
This day is all about showing appreciation for law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, medical personnel, dispatchers and others who risk their lives to save others, Taylor noted.
The ceremony is to include: a welcome by a member of the Historic Union Cemetery Board of Trustees; the presentation of colors by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard; national anthem sung by Christina Scrivner; prayer by Pastor Josephate Jordan of Christ First Ministries; guest speakers, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Kern County Chief Probation Officer T.R. Merickel, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, California Highway Patrol Capt. Vince Pagano; and students from local high schools and elementary schools. There will also be a special First Responders Presentation.
Be sure to pick up a copy of The Californian on Oct. 28 to see a special section saluting first responders.