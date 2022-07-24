 Skip to main content
Community hosts vigil for anniversary of Campas' death in line of duty

It was clear Sunday that the family of slain Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas was not alone.

Dozens showed up to a procession from Chuy’s Mesquite and Broiler on Rosedale Highway to the KCSO headquarters. There, a vigil was held to remember and honor Campas, who died one year ago Monday.

