Community hosts prayer vigil at Liberty Bell for first responders

A group of residents gathered Wednesday evening at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield to pray for first responders.
Most of the speeches offered by attendees espoused messages urging everyone to support law enforcement.
“Enough is enough,” said Bernice Frazier, who offered her prayers to the crowd of about 50 people. “Let us carry the banner and tell those who we've elected … how important it is to support our police, our first responders. These lives that were taken from us will not be in vain.”
Angelo Frazier, a Bakersfield Police Department chaplain, organized the session and also mentioned the 31 officers from law enforcement agencies across the country killed throughout January and February 2022. He sought to draw upon the power of collective prayer.
“These are times that trouble man's soul, we have a God that we can cry out to,” Frazier said. He added the “present wave of evil” should not deter the citizens of the United States from doing what is “righteous.”
Another attendee also offered his thanks to health care workers coping with an omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. He thanked the Lord for blessing Kern County with these workers, dispatchers and the ambulance service.
Periodically, Angelo Frazier split the crowd into knots of people to pray amongst themselves. He also invited any first responders to the front, and for the crowd to pray over them.
Individuals raised electronic candles that shone brightly as the sky darkened. Everyone bowed their heads and listened to Frazier’s speech and prayers.
“We are safer because of their sacrifice,” Frazier said. He added: “We've got to have strong law enforcement.”
BPD Lt. Ryan Kroeker was among those being prayed over at the vigil. He called the attention “humbling” and thanked Kern County for caring about those who wear badges.
“Just this small number of people that come to show that kind of support is overwhelming,” Kroeker said.
“Our officers are committed to this community,” Kroeker added. “We want the community to feel safe. … These kinds of events are super cool because we get to come together and just be the same.”