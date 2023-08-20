Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Showery rains will be accompanied by very heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially this morning. Potential for flooding rains. High 76F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showery rains will be accompanied by heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially early. Potential for flooding rains. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.