Slide Breaking News (copy)

A community effort led local authorities to recover a toddler who they say was separated from her family during an alleged carjacking and kidnapping event Saturday afternoon in Bakersfield.

A Bakersfield Police Department news release Saturday night said officers were went to investigate a possible carjacking in a parking lot in the 400 block of 34th Street, where they learned two girls ages 13 and 3 had been left waiting in a running vehicle.