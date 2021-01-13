The Community Health Initiative of Kern County, part of Mercy and Memorial Hospitals’ Department of Special Needs and Community Outreach, is helping Kern residents enroll in or renew their health insurance.
According to a news release from Dignity Health, the Community Health Initiative’s service is free of charge and is designed to help clients with the following:
• Submitting new applications for Medi-Cal or Covered California
• Completing the Medi-Cal or Covered California renewal application
• Enrolling in Medicare (assistance provided by CHI Napa Life & Health Agents)
• Reporting income changes to Medi-Cal or Covered California
• Choosing a health plan and a physician
• Booking physician or specialist appointments
• Understanding their health coverage
• Resolving eligibility issues
• Resolving any health services issues
The Community Health Initiative will be providing assistance by telephone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Assistance is also available Saturday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 30.
For questions or to get help with enrollment, please call 632-5018.
The news release states that Californians are required to have health coverage or may be subject to a penalty on state taxes. It also said that Covered California’s Open Enrollment will end on January 31.