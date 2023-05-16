Community Group to Showcase "Blood In, Blood Out" play

Stay Focused Ministries will host "Blood In, Blood Out Live Drama Performance" on Saturday, May 28 at the FOX Theater located at 2001 H. St.
The performance, according to a news release, will portray the true life story of a former gang member and eventual crime leader who later struggled with “hopelessness, gang violence and drug addiction.”
“The play showcases how the perspective of intervention and prevention takes place and how the gospel came and broke all those chains,” the release said.
Doors open for the play at 2 p.m. and it is free to the public.
Outside FOX Theater, the event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will include guest speakers, a car show by the Carnales Unidos Car Club, live music and several vendors.
“We want to bring hope and encouragement to the lives of the families in our community,” said Mercedes Mayers, program manager with Stay Focused Ministries.