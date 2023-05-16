 Skip to main content
Community Group to Showcase "Blood In, Blood Out" play

Stay Focused Ministries will host "Blood In, Blood Out Live Drama Performance" on Saturday, May 28 at the FOX Theater located at 2001 H. St.

The performance, according to a news release, will portray the true life story of a former gang member and eventual crime leader who later struggled with “hopelessness, gang violence and drug addiction.”

