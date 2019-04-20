A homeless dog that was injured earlier this month in a car accident is expected to get treatment soon after the community came together to help pay for her medical bills.
According to a Facebook fundraising page set up to raise money for Marley’s vet bills, around $3,000 has been raised by more than 60 donors since The Californian published a story on Friday about the effort. In addition, a fund has been set up at Dagny’s Coffee Co. downtown for those who can’t or don’t want to make an online donation.
With donations rolling in, disabled homeless man Richard “Popeye” Powell now has the funds to be able to get treatment for his dog.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was in awe,” said Shawn Stokes, a friend of Powell’s who has organized the fundraising efforts. “Everybody’s been so giving and caring.”
Prior to this week’s story, the fundraising effort wasn’t going well, Stokes said. The Facebook fundraiser had only raised around $100 over the course of about a week.
“I can’t believe it’s gotten so far. We thought maybe we could get enough for some examinations,” he said. “It was more than I could have ever imagined.”
With the assistance of the Kern Humane Society, Stokes said they were able to get the 4-year-old female bichon examined by a veterinarian on Friday at the Olive Drive Animal Hospital. The dog was diagnosed with a broken hip and referred to a specialist to do surgery to correct the break.
Stokes estimates the procedure and physical therapy could cost upwards of $5,000.
“Though the prognosis was not exactly what we hoped for, we are grateful to know her current condition and the severity of her injuries,” he said.
Stokes said they have the option to just let her rest and hope the hip heals to the point where she can function enough to walk independently, but they decided to try to correct the issue with surgery.
“Popeye wants her to be in 100 percent condition,” he said. “We don’t want her to have to limp or be restricted in movement for the rest of her life. She’s a young dog and has a lot of life left in her.”
Stokes said he plans to contact the specialist early next week about the surgery.
Marley has been injured since April 9, when Powell said they were both hit by a vehicle while legally walking in a crosswalk on Panama Lane near the Highway 99 overpass. Marley sustained major injuries while Powell had minor injuries.
Powell claimed the driver of the vehicle who hit them initially offered to pay for medical treatment but never followed through and has since denied accountability in the accident.
Powell and Stokes attempted to get the driver’s insurance company, Geico, to pay for treatment but claim they were told that the driver was not at fault in the accident and, therefore, there would be no payout for the accident.
As Powell and Stokes are both homeless, they didn’t have enough money on their own to pay for Marley’s treatment. Since the accident, Marley has had difficulty walking and eliminating waste, Stokes said. She has to be carried around by Powell in his wheelchair.
Now with so many donations coming in, Stokes said they are hopeful about Marley’s future.
“Seeing so many people pull together has been really uplifting,” he said. “It’s really restored a lot of faith in people for Popeye and myself.”
Stokes said if it turns out they get more donations than is needed for treatment, the plan is to donate that money to the Humane Society to help other animals and pet owners.
“It feels good to know that someone cared. If we can help offer that to someone else in the future, we would want to do that,” he said.
If you would like to donate to help pay Marley's vet pills, visit the Facebook fundraising page at https://bit.ly/2GjObB2 or Dagny's Coffee Co. at 1600 20th St.
