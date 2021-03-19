Community collaborative releases recommendations to improve the Bakersfield Police Department

A community panel tasked by the city of Bakersfield with developing a series of recommendations to improve the Bakersfield Police Department released its report to the public on Friday.
Born in the wake of the nationwide protest movement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May of 2020, the Bakersfield Police Department Community Collective was formed to help build back trust between the public and its police department as well as review the department’s use of force policy.
After a six month evaluation, the panel has made public its 20 recommendations, which include enhanced training for mental health crises, the designation of a diversity officer, and the creation of a formal independent citizen’s review board.
“We believe that any organization can benefit from internal reflection and examination of its practices and policies in line with its stated values,” the panel wrote in its report. “Given the tremendous responsibility of police officers, the role of police officers as public servants, and the often high stakes of police work in our community, this examination is all the more necessary and important.”
Notably, the report does not address the BPD budget and whether it should be reduced. However, panelists encouraged the city council and BPD leadership to discuss funding allocations with the community “given the substantial percentage of city funding that BPD receives on an annual basis.”
The panel was composed of Michael Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics at Cal State Bakersfield, NaTesha Johnson, owner of Upside Productions Management, Mark Martinez, co-director of CSUB’s Center for Social Justice, and Traco Matthews, chief program officer at Community Action Partnership of Kern.
The Bakersfield City Council received the report in early March, and is expected to hear a presentation by the panel in the near future.
Panelists collaborated with BPD while researching their recommendations, meeting with Chief Greg Terry weekly to discuss the initiative. Listening sessions were also held with members of the community and BPD officers in the preparation of the report.
“Some of the recommendations included in this report can be implemented without extensive changes,” panelists noted in the report. “Others will require a substantive and long term commitment on the part of BPD and, also, our community.”
The collaborative said it was committed to working with BPD to establish an accountability plan that will define a 12 month timeline for a formal response from the department. The report notes that many in the community have expressed a lack of trust that BPD will follow through with the recommendations.
“It is essential to address these concerns head-on and demonstrate a willingness to accept and implement informed, new ideas in BPD,” the report said.