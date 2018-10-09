Senator Jean Fuller is receiving the 2018 Impact Award from the Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government for her service to the county.
The Impact Award is given out to people who have demonstrated that they are committed to affordable, efficient government, education and economic development in Kern County and have had success in furthering those efforts.
“Senator Jean Fuller is a leader who is respected by both sides of the political (aisle) for her intelligence, work ethic, honesty, integrity, and dedication to the well-being of California and the needs of her constituents here at home,” said KCSG Board Chair Patty Poire. “Senator Fuller was elected as Senate Minority Leader by her colleagues in Sacramento and her election as the first woman to lead a caucus in California’s history is a testament to her leadership and the impact that she has made both locally and statewide.”
Fuller, R-Bakersfield, will be provided with the award during the KCSG’s An Evening for Kern County Dinner on Oct. 25 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Valley Public Radio now has a new president and general manager.
The White Ash Broadcasting board of directors has named Joe Moore to the position. He has been serving as interim president since the spring, following the death of longtime President Mariam Stepanian. He has currently been with Valley Public Radio since 2010, although he did work for the station for a brief time in the 2000s as a weekend announcer.
“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization," Moore said. "For four decades, FM89 has built its reputation as a trusted source for news and information, and for music that enriches the soul. I’m excited about the possibilities to help grow the station even further."
The city of Bakersfield is holding its annual Good Neighbor Festival on Saturday.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 900 S. Owens St. The free event will include live entertainment, food, games, kids’ activities and resource booths.
For more information, call the city at 326-3000.
The Rosedale Middle School band program is holding a car wash on Saturday to help raise money for the growing program.
The car wash will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rosedale Middle School, 12463 Rosedale Highway. The band is asking for a $5 donation per wash. The band is also accepting other money and equipment donations to help support the program.
The school said the program is in need of 20 trumpets as well as nine trombones and saxophones.
To make a donation or for more information, call the school at 588-6030.
The Greater Bakersfield Council of the Blind is holding its annual Dine in the Dark Dinner on Saturday.
The event will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 4417 Wilson Road, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include pit beef, potatoes, salad and homemade rolls. There will also be door prizes, a silent auction, entertainment and more.
Attendees will be blindfolded throughout the event to bring awareness to the struggles that blind or visually impaired people have to go through on a daily basis.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be paid the day of at the door. No RSVP is necessary.
Call 378-8282 for more information.
The city of Bakersfield will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24th Street widening project on Oct. 25.
The ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. at 24th and Oak streets. The project, estimated to be completed in 2020, will widen 24th Street from two to three lanes in both directions between Olive and D Streets.
For more information, call the city at 326-3000.
