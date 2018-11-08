The deadline is approaching to sign up for Medicare coverage for 2019.
Dec. 7 is the deadline to enroll for Medicare Advantage and/or the Prescription Drug Plan for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2019. To sign up or to ask questions about coverage, call 1-800-633-4227 or visit medicare.gov.
The Bakersfield City School District is holding its first Veterans Day event on Friday.
The ceremony starts at 8:15 a.m. at Downtown Elementary School, 2021 M St. The event will include guest speakers from local organizations, student speakers, performances and more.
A reception for veterans will be held prior to the event from 7:30-8 a.m. in the cafeteria.
For more information, call the district at 631-4600.
The nonprofit Health Through Wholeness will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, at Luigi’s Warehouse located at 725 East 19th St. to benefit a homeless veterans tiny home project.
The event will go toward funding the creation of 12 tiny homes — about 400 square feet each — on Covey Island in Oildale that will be reserved to house homeless veterans. The miniature neighborhood will be called Veterans Village, and the California Veterans Assistance Foundation will oversee the property.
Tickets for the dinner, which will include wine and beer, are $160 per person.
The event will also include an auction in which items such as a sculpting class with a veteran and other items will be up for purchase.
The website bakersfieldveteransvillage.org has more information on the event. Seats are still available, but many have already sold.
The California Living Museum is holding its Thanksgiving-themed Feast for the Beasts event on Nov. 23.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo, located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy., visitors can donate animal food and supplies for the animals in exchange for admission to the zoo.
For one person to be admitted, they must donate one of the following: Three pounds of unsalted nuts; two large bags of frozen blueberries, blackberries or raspberries; two large bags of frozen mixed vegetables; five pounds of fresh yams or apples; three-pound bag of dry dog food - Iams; three-pound bag of dry cat food - Purina Cat Chow; two family-size boxes of Cheerios or Fruit Loops and two pounds of raw meat.
The zoo will also accept supplies such as detergent and copy paper. A $25 gift card to businesses such as PetSmart, Albertson’s, Office Max/Depot and Home Depot will also be accepted and will admit two adults and two children.
For a full list of donatable items or for more information, call CALM at 872-2256.
