This flu season is getting off to a deadly start.
Kern County Public Health is reporting its second flu death of the season, which started in November and typically lasts through March. The first death was reported on Nov. 30.
The county has already reached the total deaths that the 2017-18 flu season had. In addition, there have been three non-fatal ICU cases so far this season.
No additional details have been provided about the deaths.
An around-the-clock closure of C Street on the north side of the 24th Street intersection is now in progress as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
The closure, needed for the completion of drainage work, runs through Jan. 8 and will affect northbound and southbound traffic to and from C Street. Both 23rd and 24th streets will be open to traffic.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is holding an event on Jan. 9 for the announcement of big donation from Aera Energy.
The announcement will be made at 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Youth Center gym, 801 Niles St. Officials from Aera as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will be speaking at the event.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County was floored when we heard about Aera’s big announcement,” said Executive Director Zane Smith. “We are very thankful to Aera, whose investment will allow us to expand programming, conserve energy and serve more of the children who need us most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.