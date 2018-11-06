The Junior League of Bakersfield is partnering with a months-old entertainment complex for a fundraising event on Wednesday.
The BLVD!, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., will host the fundraiser from 11 a.m. until midnight in support of the women's organization. The Junior League promotes volunteerism and improving the community through action and leaders.
The BLVD! will donate 15 percent of sales on Wednesday to the organization when customers present promotional fliers for food, beverage and activities.
To download fliers and for more information, visit facebook.com/JLBakersfield/events.
The Kern High School District will be holding its annual Energy Day on Wednesday.
The event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lakeside School, 14535 Old River Road. Juniors from Independence High School’s Energy & Utilities Career Academy will be teaching students from second through eighth grade about petroleum, wind, solar and other types of energy.
The goal of the event is to get children interested in pursuing career fields relating to science and math.
For more information, call 827-3100.
Bike Arvin will be holding its Light Up the Night bike ride on Thursday.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. starting at Bike Arvin, 1241 Bear Mountain Ave. Lights and a limited supply of helmets will be available, but you must have your bike present.
For more information, call 321-9247.
Cal State Bakersfield will be holding a forum focusing on the history of boxing in Mexico on Friday.
The free forum will be held at 3 p.m. at the Walter Stiern Library’s Dezember Reading Room, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Stephen Allen, history professor at CSUB, will lead a discussion about boxing in Mexico and how it became part of the national identity during the 20th Century.
For more information, call 654-2782.
