The northbound Highway 99 exit to Wible Road/Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed on Nov. 14, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure is needed for the reconstruction of the northbound Highway 99/eastbound Highway 58 connector over Wible Road, which will be widened to two lanes. After the ramp is closed, northbound motorists will be directed to exit the freeway at Ming or California avenues.
Crews will begin work on Tuesday milling the outside shoulder, requiring the closure of two outside lanes on northbound 99 between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The Westside Parkway on-ramp on Truxtun Avenue will also be closed Nov. 13-15 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for falsework to be done above the on-ramp. Motorists will need to access the parkway through Mohawk Street.
The Kern County Probation Department has been awarded a $154,734 grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety for a year-long enforcement and public awareness program.
The program is focused on educating the public on safe roadway habits to help prevent injury or death. The grant will help fund warrant service operations, probation supervision of high-risk DUI offenders, referrals for services for offenders, alcohol monitoring and testing services and more.
“This DUI Offender Grant gives us the ability to focus on (DUI offenders) and allows the probation department to utilize strategies and activities aimed at reducing re- offense and increasing compliance with probation terms,” Chief Probation Officer TR Merickel said. “Without the resources this grant provides, it would be impossible to provide the level of supervision needed to help keep our community safe from these offenders.”
Garces Memorial High School will be honoring present and past Army veterans with a ceremony on Friday.
The event will be at 11:15 a.m. in the school quad. Former military police officer Justus Lindsey will be the guest speaker at the ceremony, which will also include a presentation of the five military branches. Saint Sebastian medals will be presented to all veterans in attendance.
For more information, call the school at 327-2578.
Bakersfield College will be holding a grand opening for its new Mechanized Agriculture program on Wednesday.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college’s Renegade Park, 1801 Panorama Dr. It will include student testimonials, machine displays, information on internships and networking opportunities.
The program includes nine courses with a focus on heavy equipment technician training.
For more information or to RSVP, call 395-4262.
Dignity Health is holding its annual MANfest event on Nov. 15.
The annual men’s health event will run from 6-8 p.m. at Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. The event will include one-on-one physician discussions, free health screenings, giveaways and live music.
For more information, call 889-2998.
