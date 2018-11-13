HealthSouth Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital is looking to hire full-time registered nurses during an Interview Day on Thursday.
The event will be held from 7-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. at HealthSouth Bakersfield, 5001 Commerce Dr. To sweeten the deal, a sign-on bonus will be available. The hospital also offers a tuition reimbursement program and a student loan forgiveness program after one year of service. Besides being interviewed at the event, potential candidates will also be able to tour the facility.
Beginning Jan. 1, the hospital will be known as Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield.
For more information, call HealthSouth at 323-5500.
Representatives from Covered California are coming to Bakersfield to educate people about open enrollment.
The event is at 9:30 a.m. at Mill Creek Bridge at Central Park, 606 21st St. Executive Director Peter V. Lee, Clinica Sierra Vista CEO Brian Harris and others will be on hand to talk to residents. The event will also include a live dance performance.
The event is part of the Covered California statewide tour.
Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15 for 2019 coverage. For more information, visit coveredcal.com.
The city of Bakersfield and the Bakersfield Sister City Project Corporation will hold their first Sister City Gardens Festival on Saturday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 525 18th St. Attendees will be able to explore the five sister city gardens and learn more about Bakersfield’s sister cities in India, South Korea, China, Mexico and Japan.
There will be live performances representing the cultures of the different cities, including dancers and martial arts demonstrations. There will also be activities for kids available.
Popular foods from each of the countries will be available at the event.
For more information, call the city at 326-3000.
