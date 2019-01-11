An around-the-clock closure of F Street scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said the work will be rescheduled at a later date. A reason for the delay was not provided. Despite the postponement, next week’s closure at Drake and 24th streets is still planned.
Drake Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Friday for drainage work to be done as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
The Rabobank Convention Center will be holding the annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 24.
The breakfast will begin at 6:40 a.m. at the center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Community leaders will gather for the event, which is held for people to pray for the city’s leadership.
The event will include keynote speaker Teresa Goines, CEO and founder of the “Old Skool Cafe,” a youth-run supper club in San Francisco.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the Rabobank Arena Theater & Convention Center’s Box Office or bakersfieldprayerbreakfast.com. For more information, call 859-5600.
Optimal Hospice Care is looking for some new volunteers.
The organization said there are opportunities for volunteers in respite care, bereavement support, office support, pet therapy and other areas. No experience is required.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, call 716-4000.
The Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair is set for Feb. 23.
The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Larry Reider Education Center, 2000 K St. The fair is open to people who have their teaching credentials, are intern-eligible, are career technical education teachers and or have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Through the event, sponsored by the county Superintendent of Schools office, people will be able to meet with school districts who are looking to fill current openings and learn about what positions may be available for the 2019-20 school year.
People can pre-register online at https://trf.kern.org. For more information, call 636-4750.
