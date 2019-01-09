Time is running out to sign up for health coverage in 2019 through Covered California.
The last day to sign up and get coverage for this year is Jan. 15. People with special qualifying life events such as a move or loss of coverage may enroll anytime during the year. Medi-Cal enrollment is also year-round.
As of December 31, more than 238,000 people signed up, according to the organization. The organization said there are more than 17,000 Covered California members in Kern County.
Those who want to enroll or have questions about enrollment can visit CoveredCA.com or call (800) 300-1506.
Bakersfield College is restarting its shuttle service when it starts its new semester Monday.
The college said its Renegade Express Shuttle will be offered Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the semester. The drop-off and pick-up locations are the main Panorama campus, the Southwest campus on Old River Road and the Weill Institute on 21st Street.
In addition to the shuttles, the Panorama campus will have carts transporting students from the south parking lots to the center of campus for the first four weeks of the semester. Carts will be picking up students during the same time frame as the shuttle, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Bakersfield City School District is holding a dual immersion informational meeting on Jan. 23.
The meeting will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Stiern Middle School auditorium, 2551 Morning Dr. At the meeting, parents will be able to learn about the district’s dual immersion program and what they can expect their children to gain from it.
To RSVP or for more information, call 631-3221.
The Bakersfield City School District is holding a career open house on Jan. 24.
The event will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Sequoia Middle School, 900 Belle Terrace. Members of the public can come and learn about the career opportunities that are available within the district.
Call 631-4600 for more information.
