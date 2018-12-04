A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the third phase of the Centennial Corridor project on Dec. 20.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at Real Road and Highway 58. The event will celebrate the start of construction in early 2019 of the freeway connector project, which will combine the eastbound and westbound Highway 58 connectors into one branch connecting to southbound Highway 99.
The project will also include the reconstruction of the westbound-to-southbound loop ramp at the Highway 58/99 interchange, the creation of an auxiliary lane on westbound 58 as well as separating the southbound 99 on- and off-ramps between the 58 and Ming Avenue to ease congestion.
For more information about the ceremony, call 326-3000.
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is giving customers the chance to swap their inefficient indoor holiday lights for free LED lights on Thursday.
The trade will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Home Depot at 8700 Rosedale Hwy. PG&E customers can trade in up to three 33-foot holiday light strands. The lights will be donated to the Bakersfield Association for Retarded Citizens to be recycled.
For more information, contact PG&E at (800) 743-5000.
The Bakersfield City School District is holding its annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Thursday.
The holiday luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave. The event will include a silent auction, lunch and entertainment provided by district students. Money raised from the event will support the BCSD Education Foundation’s teacher grants.
Tickets are $40 per person. To buy tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit bcsdtbp2018.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call 631-4678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.