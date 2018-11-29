Caltrans has announce a multi-day ramp closure of the off-ramp from southbound Highway 99 to Highway 223 (Bear Mountain Boulevard) from Sunday at 6 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. A posted detour will be available. The closure will allow for roadway maintenance.
Nighttime lane and ramp closures are also scheduled for Highway 99 on Monday.
The closures will include:
- Both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 99, between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue
- Northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp
- Southbound Highway 99 on-ramp from Real Road
- Westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.
Contractors plan to close the first lane on Highway 99 at 7 p.m. The additional lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Only one lane will be available in each direction of the freeway.
During the closures, traffic from northbound Highway 99 should continue north, exit at California Avenue, then return through the southbound Highway 99 to access eastbound Highway 58.
Traffic on westbound Highway 58 will exit at Real Road and drive south to Ming Avenue to access southbound Highway 99.
Motorists who enter southbound Highway 99 from Real Road will need to use the Ming Avenue on-ramp.
Closures will be used to remove an overhead sign structure, restripe freeway lanes and to place temporary concrete barrier rail on northbound Highway 99.
Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during operations. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.
Most of the city of Bakersfield’s dark parks located are temporarily closed due to rain. The parks include Centennial, Wilson, University and Patriots Parks.
Dog parks have remained open at Tarina Homes Sports Complex at Mesa Marin, Coffee Road and Seasons Park.
Kroll Park was closed and then reopened.
The city is asking the public not to enter the closed areas for the safety of pets and owners.
Updates on the status of the closed parks on the Recreation and Parks Department Facebook page.
Bakersfield Christian High School is holding its Colors of Christmas event on Dec. 13.
The free community event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the school, 12775 Stockdale Hwy. It will include live Christmas music, an art gallery, children’s activities, an outdoor drama as well as a live nativity scene.
The event will showcase music from the school band and choir as well as music from other local bands, including the Stockdale Christian School jazz band and St. John’s Lutheran School string group.
In the art area, guests will be able to tour student artwork, witness a live painting by BCHS art teacher Scott Joseph and an opportunity to create their own paintings.
The children’s activities will be stationed in Santa’s Workshop, where there will be a craft project, story-reading and opportunities to take photos with Santa. The school’s World Languages department will be singing in Spanish and American Sign Language and the BCHS robotics team will have some robots roaming around the area.
Baked goods will be available for purchase from the Eagle Café. The BCHS alumni will host a hot cocoa bar.
For more information, call 410-7000.
Chevron’s Fuel Your School program raised $275,900 for more than 300 projects in Kern County schools this year.
From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, when people filled up their vehicle with eight or more gallons of gas at a participating Chevron and Texaco station, $1 was donated toward funding classroom projects. Teachers were able to post classroom projects on DonorsChoose.org.
In total, Chevron donated $5 million to fund more than 7,000 projects.
To learn more about the Fuel Your School program, visit fuelyourschool.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.